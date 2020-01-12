ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.43). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTEC. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 171 ($2.25) price target (down previously from GBX 174 ($2.29)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.18 ($2.63).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.64. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 211.60 ($2.78).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

