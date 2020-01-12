Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CORE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 11.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

