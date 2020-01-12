Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

COUP opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $173.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $332,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,352,810 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.