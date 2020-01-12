Cowen Initiates Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.02.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,389,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

