Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.