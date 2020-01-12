Cranswick’s (CWK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,260 ($42.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,957.22. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

