Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Trading Down 0.2%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.91 and last traded at $104.92, approximately 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

