Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3303 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

MLTI stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

