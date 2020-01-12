CROAT (CROAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $72,847.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,402,435 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

