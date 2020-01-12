Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 4,625 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,810.42 ($63.28).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,980.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,854.08. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

