Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.49.

Cronos Group stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

