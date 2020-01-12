CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVSI. ValuEngine raised CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CVSI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

