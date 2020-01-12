Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $679.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,430 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

