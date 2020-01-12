DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.24.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.70 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 977.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

