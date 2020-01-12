Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $564.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.54 and a fifty-two week high of $225.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

