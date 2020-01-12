Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2,650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.