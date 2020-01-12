Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $176.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. Danaher has a 52 week low of $103.98 and a 52 week high of $158.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

