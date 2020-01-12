DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.