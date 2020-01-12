Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $50.43 or 0.00617949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $179,153.00 and $3.14 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

