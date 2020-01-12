Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $101,555.00 and $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,612,163 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

