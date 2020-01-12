DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

DRTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Kevin P. Omeara bought 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,176.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,202,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,514,000. DIRTT Environmental accounts for 16.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.00% of DIRTT Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

