Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118,355 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 501,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.