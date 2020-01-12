Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

