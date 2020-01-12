Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

Shares of LEO opened at $8.66 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.