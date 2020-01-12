DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.9% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.