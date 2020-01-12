Eaton Vance Corp (EV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Eaton Vance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Eaton Vance has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

EV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 34,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $1,605,610.59. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $168,547.29. Insiders have sold 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 over the last three months.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

