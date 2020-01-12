Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

EIGR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

