Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$30.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. Empire has a one year low of C$27.61 and a one year high of C$37.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMP.A. CIBC lowered their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

