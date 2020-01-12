EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQM. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,586,000 after buying an additional 2,749,389 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,478,000 after buying an additional 923,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 838,799 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,941 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.