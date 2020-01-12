ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

