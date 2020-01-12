Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Everbridge by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.