Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24, 50,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 25,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Evrim Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Evrim Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evrim Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.