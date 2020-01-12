Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Experian to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,415.56 ($31.78).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,569 ($33.79) on Wednesday. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,854 ($24.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,529.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,479.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

