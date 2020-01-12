Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.29.

FLMN opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

