Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, 1,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

