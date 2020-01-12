Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.