Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Trading 0% Higher

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20, 364 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 115,565 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.