First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Pwmco LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $22.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

