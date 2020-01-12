First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Seacoast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

