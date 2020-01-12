First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

