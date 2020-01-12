First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYFW. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut First Western Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 9,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.