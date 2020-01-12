FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.42, approximately 54 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.