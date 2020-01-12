FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.56, 5,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 241,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.