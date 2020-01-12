FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17, approximately 6,857 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 623,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 47.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

