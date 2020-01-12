FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96, 78 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

