FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.37, approximately 5,337 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 92,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $287,000.

