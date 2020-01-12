FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.48, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3765 dividend. This is a boost from FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.