Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.08.

FRTA stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Forterra by 60.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

