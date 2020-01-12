Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Shares of FC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

