Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.